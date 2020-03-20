Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Colton Underwood > 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood tests positive for the coronavirus: 'I'm exhausted'

'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood tests positive for the coronavirus: 'I'm exhausted'

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Colton Underwood, who starred on the 23rd season of 'The Bachelor' in 2019,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Producer and host of Bravo TV’s “What What Happens Live” Andy Cohen tested positive for coronavirus. According to the HuffPost, Cohen said he would pause his show to “focus on getting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Borgata Casino Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Borgata Casino Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

All casinos were ordered to close on Monday night.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal they've contracted the coronavirus. On Friday, the former Bachelor front-man took to Instagram to reveal he...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comMediaiteCBS 2TMZ.comDaily CallerAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

hauserlisa1

🇺🇸LHOOZER🇺🇸 RT @Livid2point0: ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/zeAzQituMZ 8 minutes ago

5NEWS

5NEWS The 28-year-old star of last year's season of 'The Bachelor' is encouraging everyone to "Please do yourself and you… https://t.co/CMYz7hVh74 10 minutes ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/zeAzQituMZ 11 minutes ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz 'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/wmzbwlKuZO via @thr 11 minutes ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz ‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/cOcDavVggY via @variety 13 minutes ago

bighecTX

Texas🤘🏽🇺🇸💙🌊Fight RT @THR: "It's been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly." Former #TheBachelor star Colton Underwood has tested positive for the new… 24 minutes ago

kdevito

Katie DeVito RT @njdotcom: ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/2WPuGhbJJ1 https://t.co/DcJpHP8gtW 34 minutes ago

savagegirl1002

savagemomma2 RT @WBRZ: 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/q1eIXrH03g https://t.co/ADgUlrFf4L 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.