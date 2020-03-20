Inslee asks Trump to declare major disaster in Washington to unlock unemployment benefits Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Gov. Jay Inslee has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic, Inslee announced Friday, noting the move could secure additional aid for the state’s residents, including expanded unemployment benefits and food assistance. Unemployment insurance claims are spiking in Washington, where Inslee has shut down bars, restaurants […] 👓 View full article

