Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > North Korea fires missiles into sea

North Korea fires missiles into sea

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired a pair of missiles into the sea off the coast of the Korean peninsula. The launch was the third set of missile launches Pyongyang conducted this month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Korea ramps up missile testing [Video]

North Korea ramps up missile testing

North Korea has launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea as part of ongoing firing drills, South Korea's military says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region [Video]

Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region

Japan's main government spokesperson said the latest projectile launch by North Korea "threatens the peace and security of Japan and the region" on Monday (March 9). Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said, as it...
SeattlePI.com

South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said, as it...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

VaitheesGVW

Vaithees RT @business: North Korea appears to have fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea shared with Japan https://t.co/PDR7cpN2pk 29 seconds ago

SDinPraxis

Dr Seán DOOLAN 🍃💚☘️ 💛🍂 RT @jimwaterson: In the past we might have been worried by this. But now I just find “North Korea is firing random missiles into the sea ag… 35 seconds ago

VaitheesGVW

Vaithees RT @FakeShowbizNews: BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles at Paloma Faith https://t.co/aU2xVVJs54 45 seconds ago

sanjibsinha99

sanjibsinha RT @ndtv: North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles: Report https://t.co/rSZiagWkkf https://t.co/Yc0csxpFEW 2 minutes ago

NagendranaikG

nagendra naika.g World itself destroying with Covid19 , do you need these all? https://t.co/SeMi9b4Wkt https://t.co/yzFQIvT2lC 3 minutes ago

shivam55599

Shivam RT @ANI: North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea from North Pyongan Province: Yonhap News Agency 4 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea - ITV News https://t.co/21QmMCUnRL 5 minutes ago

JESSIEVENTOUR

JESSIE-MAY VENTOUR North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, South Korea says, amid coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/kVfRq0TFqG 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.