United Airlines warns of massive layoffs without federal aid

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Leaders of United Airlines and its labor unions are raising the threat of massive layoffs if Washington doesn’t provide “sufficient” help to the airline industry by the end of this month. The airline’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, its president and four union officials said Friday that without federal help this month, “our company will begin to […]
