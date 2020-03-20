Global  

152 Detroit police officers quarantined amid coronavirus pandemic as 5 test positive

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Detroit Police Department said it has quarantined 152 police officers after 5 test positive for coronavirus.
