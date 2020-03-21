Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Daring sleuth Miss Fisher is back in new Acorn TV movie

Daring sleuth Miss Fisher is back in new Acorn TV movie

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The intrepid and daring Phryne Fisher, last seen in an internationally popular TV mystery series, is getting the welcome back she deserves in “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.” In the movie debuting Monday on the Acorn TV streaming service, star Essie Davis’ amateur sleuth plunges into a case that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailyherald

Daily Herald Daring sleuth Miss Fisher is back in new @AcornTV movie "Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears" premiering Monday https://t.co/Who6uZeSd4 3 days ago

rithebard

Sherri Rabinowitz Daring Sleuth Miss Fisher Is Back in New Acorn TV Movie https://t.co/N0xabgtN9M 3 days ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Daring sleuth Miss Fisher is back in new Acorn TV movie https://t.co/0JmyJv2dew 4 days ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com The intrepid and daring Phryne Fisher, last seen in an internationally popular TV mystery series, is getting the we… https://t.co/RnDRlV2glL 5 days ago

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh #Daring sleuth Miss Fisher is back in new Acorn #TV movie https://t.co/R22o4aMwQy 5 days ago

ExBulletinUk

ExBulletin Daring Sleuth Miss Fisher is back in a new Acorn TV movie https://t.co/4WPdhqkgjH 5 days ago

stagatha2

st_agatha ✍🏻 RT @inquirerdotnet: The intrepid and daring Phryne Fisher, last seen in an internationally popular TV mystery series, is getting the welcom… 5 days ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer The intrepid and daring Phryne Fisher, last seen in an internationally popular TV mystery series, is getting the we… https://t.co/kK5qoBVdy0 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.