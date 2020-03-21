Global  

Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants: union

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants: unionShares Air Canada plans to temporarily lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants due to the new coronavirus pandemic, their union said Friday. The layoffs would affect 3,600 flight attendants at the flagship Canadian airline and all 1,549 flight attendants at its budget Air Canada Rouge...
