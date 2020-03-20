80,000 filed unemployment claims in Michigan in 4 days
Friday, 20 March 2020 () More than 80,000 Michigan workers filed unemployment claims between Monday and Thursday — a 1,233 percent increase from a typical four-day period. Roughly 33,000 of those claims came Wednesday, up from just 5,400 on Monday, Jeff Donofrio, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, told Crain's on Friday. Donofrio later disclosed to members of the Small Business Association of Michigan that the four-day count for unemployment claims had topped 80,000. "You...