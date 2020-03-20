Global  

80,000 filed unemployment claims in Michigan in 4 days

Friday, 20 March 2020
80,000 filed unemployment claims in Michigan in 4 daysMore than 80,000 Michigan workers filed unemployment claims between Monday and Thursday — a 1,233 percent increase from a typical four-day period. Roughly 33,000 of those claims came Wednesday, up from just 5,400 on Monday, Jeff Donofrio, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, told Crain's on Friday. Donofrio later disclosed to members of the Small Business Association of Michigan that the four-day count for unemployment claims had topped 80,000. "You...
News video: Unemployment Claims At All-Time High During Coronavirus

 The Colorado Department of Labor has never had this many inquiries for unemployment.

The office has received about 40,000 requests for unemployment attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s expansion of unemployment benefits was welcome and needed news for tens of thousands throughout Michigan already impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

Claims for unemployment compensation in Ohio have skyrocketed following the closures of many industries amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Buckeye...
Average initial unemployment claims for March in New Mexico are poised for a sizable increase over the previous year, driven in large part by the impact of the...
