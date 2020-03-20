80,000 filed unemployment claims in Michigan in 4 days



Recent related videos from verified sources Colorardo Department Of Labor Asks That Filers Stagger Unemployment Claims



The office has received about 40,000 requests for unemployment attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:04 Published 8 hours ago Unemployment benefits applications soar in Michigan amid COVID-19 outbreak; here's how to apply



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s expansion of unemployment benefits was welcome and needed news for tens of thousands throughout Michigan already impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:31 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus layoffs cause spike in Ohio unemployment claims Claims for unemployment compensation in Ohio have skyrocketed following the closures of many industries amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Buckeye...

bizjournals 4 days ago



New Mexico unemployment claims spike as coronavirus affects local economy Average initial unemployment claims for March in New Mexico are poised for a sizable increase over the previous year, driven in large part by the impact of the...

bizjournals 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this