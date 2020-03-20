Scientists confirm COVID-19 evolved in nature Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The journal Nature Medicine has published a study by an international team of scientists analyzing the genome of the novel SARS-CoV-2 The journal Nature Medicine has published a study by an international team of scientists analyzing the genome of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The team reports that there is no evidence of the novel virus having been produced in a laboratory or otherwise artificially engineered. An article about the study has been translated into Czech and published by scholars from the Institute of Vertebrate Biology at the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic. The genome of the novel coronavirus was sequenced by Chinese scientists shortly after the COVID-19 epidemic began. The Chinese scientists also mapped the source of the infection to a single introduction... 👓 View full article

