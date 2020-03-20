Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Yes, of course Donald Trump is calling coronavirus the 'China virus' for political reasons

Yes, of course Donald Trump is calling coronavirus the 'China virus' for political reasons

WorldNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Yes, of course Donald Trump is calling coronavirus the 'China virus' for political reasons(CNN)You likely have seen this now-famous image by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford in which he captures President Donald Trump's notes during Thursday's daily coronavirus task force briefing. Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020 Trump has, quite clearly, crossed out "corona" before "virus" and replaced it with the word "China." That edit is part of a concerted effort by the President and some in his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet 01:42

 President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns [Video]

Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, President Trump lashed out at a reporter - just hours after New York followed California in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home. Lisa Bernhard has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published
Pres. Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Pres. Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports on the Defense Production Act, which President Trump says he's enacted to fight against the coronavirus outbreak and increase production of medical supplies.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump defends using name 'Chinese virus': It's not racist – it comes from China'

Donald Trump has defended using the term "China virus" to refer to the coronavirus, insisting it is not racist.
Independent

Lana Condor bashes Donald Trump for still calling the coronavirus the 'Chinese virus': 'Be better'

Actress Lana Condor called out President Donald Trump on social media for his “racist words & actions” for continuing to refer to the COVID-19 pandemic as...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.