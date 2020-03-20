U.S. Tests First Hypersonic Glide Body, Challenging Russia's Advanced Nuclear Weapons Lead Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The United States has tested its first hypersonic glide vehicle, challenging Russia's lead in advanced weapons it, too, has been developing for years. The U.S. Navy and Army, monitored by the Missile Defense Agency, announced Friday that they jointly conducted the launch of "a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB), which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated impact point." The flight experiment took place Thursday at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai Hawaii, and a Pentagon readout said it...

