Analysis: Joe Biden, Nominee-in-Waiting, with a Long Wait Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WASHINGTON — In the three weeks since his blowout win in the South Carolina primary, Joe Biden has emerged as the Democratic presidential nominee-in-waiting. But, amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, put the emphasis on waiting. Biden holds an essentially insurmountable delegate lead over his last remaining rival, Bernie Sanders, yet the Vermont senator remains in the race. And with several states delaying their primaries to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Biden can’t reach the required majority of pledged convention delegates until May or June. The former vice president, who proudly calls himself a “tactile politician,” can’t chase those votes in... WASHINGTON — In the three weeks since his blowout win in the South Carolina primary, Joe Biden has emerged as the Democratic presidential nominee-in-waiting. But, amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, put the emphasis on waiting. Biden holds an essentially insurmountable delegate lead over his last remaining rival, Bernie Sanders, yet the Vermont senator remains in the race. And with several states delaying their primaries to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Biden can’t reach the required majority of pledged convention delegates until May or June. The former vice president, who proudly calls himself a “tactile politician,” can’t chase those votes in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this