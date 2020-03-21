Global  

With 627 deaths in 24 hours, Italy's coronavirus toll crosses 4,000

DNA Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll Italy crossed 4,000-mark on Friday as it recorded 627 deaths in 24 hours. The number of cases in the country also crossed 47,000.
News video: Italy overtakes China's death toll

Italy overtakes China's death toll 03:48

 Italy's death toll from coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking total number of deaths so far registered in China.

