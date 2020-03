Richard 🆘 DuPertuis RT @PaisleyGina: New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/Ti2efpNpTN 21 minutes ago

Jane Parsley 🆘 New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/Ti2efpNpTN 30 minutes ago

Eugene Peterson New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/jZaR89QxXC 45 minutes ago

Stephan Braun New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/dAEEJhbuj1 46 minutes ago

ffransis ap ffransis New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/LstSn59mWU Paralysis hits Chicago and NYC 48 minutes ago

Mark New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/NQSLiVkLIV @NYT @manianca 1 hour ago

The Informed New York Joins California as Millions More Americans Are Ordered to Stay Home https://t.co/jGRt7uvL0b https://t.co/QDJ1PE50Fk 2 hours ago