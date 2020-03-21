'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shuts down Bondi Beach

☪️ shayne_chester_Dip_FA Darwin said there'll be days like this. Neanderthals are never going to get that its not all about them. https://t.co/7Kpke5wHZR via @smh 11 minutes ago

Rick Eyre "You can't stop people from living" says person whose actions could easily stop people from living https://t.co/StF1xTHOPX 11 minutes ago

Peter Hannam 'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shut down Bondi Beach https://t.co/SQClzA7rLP via @smh 12 minutes ago

Ana Puig @JustWhatNowWhy @IvankaTrump #fakenews! Sorry but his ratings are flying high! When you have #CNN reporters praisi… https://t.co/vBklvaRlgj 1 hour ago

taylor 🚦 Can everyone on Twitter stop the high & mighty act of what a better “quarantiner” they are. Especially if you are j… https://t.co/FO46Yps6DY 2 hours ago

Kristen RT @marydaltxn: “the coronavirus can’t stop me from living my life” “it’s not a big deal” “only old and sick people...” just say ur abelis… 2 hours ago