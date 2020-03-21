Global  

'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shuts down Bondi Beach

The Age Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Beachgoers on Saturday expressed concerns about large crowds at Bondi Beach but said they were acting responsibly.
News video: Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney

Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney 00:48

 Hundreds of people flocked to Sydney's most iconic beach on Friday (March 20) despite the Australian Government's advise to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

shayne_chester

☪️ shayne_chester_Dip_FA Darwin said there'll be days like this. Neanderthals are never going to get that its not all about them. https://t.co/7Kpke5wHZR via @smh 11 minutes ago

rickeyre

Rick Eyre "You can't stop people from living" says person whose actions could easily stop people from living https://t.co/StF1xTHOPX 11 minutes ago

p_hannam

Peter Hannam 'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shut down Bondi Beach https://t.co/SQClzA7rLP via @smh 12 minutes ago

AnaPuigRES

Ana Puig @JustWhatNowWhy @IvankaTrump #fakenews! Sorry but his ratings are flying high! When you have #CNN reporters praisi… https://t.co/vBklvaRlgj 1 hour ago

calitay

taylor 🚦 Can everyone on Twitter stop the high & mighty act of what a better “quarantiner” they are. Especially if you are j… https://t.co/FO46Yps6DY 2 hours ago

kristenxpetrone

Kristen RT @marydaltxn: “the coronavirus can’t stop me from living my life” “it’s not a big deal” “only old and sick people...” just say ur abelis… 2 hours ago

Dayynicolema

D🌋 @jashco1234 @bjacobus14 @MSNBC They’ve literally been suggesting social distancing for months. Every entitled, self… https://t.co/wkKTPk12SI 3 hours ago

