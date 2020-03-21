Global  

California's stay-at-home order leaves homeless on street and vulnerable

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered California's 40 million residents to stay at home. That's a big problem for the state's estimated 108,000 homeless who live on the streets.
News video: LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread

 Los Angeles will turn 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary homeless shelters in a ramped up effort to house people on the streets vulnerable to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

California rushes to try to contain virus among the homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Home to the largest homeless population in the country, California officials are rushing to get tens of thousands of people off the...
