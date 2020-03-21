Global  

Starbucks to close cafe-only stores in US, moves to drive-thru and delivery over COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Starbucks employees will be paid for the next 30 days whether they go to stores or stay home.
 Reuters reports that most Starbucks cafes will close across north America for two weeks. On Friday, Starbucks Corp said that they'll reduce their services to drive-throughs, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated and Canada businesses...

