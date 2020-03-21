Global
No new local COVID-19 cases in China for third day, but imported infections see biggest increase yet
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
No new local COVID-19 cases in China for third day, but imported infections see biggest increase yet
Saturday, 21 March 2020 (
14 hours ago
)
China reported on Saturday no new local cases of COVID-19 for the third day running, but confirmed the highest increase yet in infections from overseas.
Virus epicentre in China reports no new Covid-19 cases
00:30
China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said. Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its healthcare system.
