No new local COVID-19 cases in China for third day, but imported infections see biggest increase yet

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

China reported on Saturday no new local cases of COVID-19 for the third day running, but confirmed the highest increase yet in infections from overseas.



