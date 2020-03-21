Global
Country music star Kenny Rogers dies
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest
Country music star Kenny Rogers dies
Saturday, 21 March 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
American country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81, his family announces.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
-1548 seconds ago
Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
00:39
American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81. He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards. One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.
