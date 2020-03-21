Global  

Why mass COVID-19 testing — even of those who are symptom-free — is key to stopping spread

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada continues to rise, experts say we need to rapidly expand our testing capacity in order to identify new cases and isolate people who may be spreading the virus unknowingly because they are symptom-free.
