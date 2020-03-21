The United States and Canada closed their mutual border to “non-essential traffic”. This happened while Trump made moves to hasten medical equipment production. Trump said hospital ships would be deployed in the battle against the coronavirus. The new steps were announced as Wall Street extended...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Fredrich Charles Coronavirus updates: More states enact stricter stay-at-home orders, stocks post worst week since 2008 crisis… https://t.co/It4XzFg99r 6 minutes ago
Paperbirds_Coronavirus In the news: Coronavirus updates: 3 states under stay-at-home orders, stocks post worst week since financial ...… https://t.co/0DkFmaOYaB 6 minutes ago
Aus Air Coronavirus updates: 3 states under stay-at-home orders, stocks post worst week since financial crisis
#AusAirMasks… https://t.co/Kw4E5wUkfF 26 minutes ago
ne0tic Coronavirus updates: More states enact stricter stay-at-home orders, stocks post worst week since 2008 crisis https://t.co/nlxZEv4DZ0 1 hour ago
Pure Newswire Coronavirus updates: US states under stay-at-home orders, stocks tank https://t.co/jEHi4aEoSe 1 hour ago
Coolbrz RT @USATODAY: Residents across three states are expected to be under stay-at-home orders this weekend as health officials seek to slow comm… 2 hours ago
USA TODAY Residents across three states are expected to be under stay-at-home orders this weekend as health officials seek to… https://t.co/CeeQFTatdJ 2 hours ago
Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus updates: 3 states under stay-at-home orders, stocks post worst week since financial - https://t.co/YpBARK4vyI #GoogleAlerts2 hours ago