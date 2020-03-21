Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () MEXICO CITY (AP) — The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus. League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer. Mexican first-division soccer matches were […]
