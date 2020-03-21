'People see me as a leader,' man with Down syndrome says after election win

A Halifax man who made history by becoming the first town crier with Down syndrome has broken another barrier by winning an election to become president of a university student union.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AY RT @FS_Yusuf_: You fought 4 times to become president. Each time you fail, you shed tears & some cities go into chaos. Now you are the p… 5 seconds ago Carolyn Burnett I personally think @andrewcuomo is doing a phenomenal job. Too bad we don't have the same shadow of a leader at the… https://t.co/UdhWWDkT3n 9 seconds ago Donna Pidlisny @davidaxelrod @PeteSouza Yes let the people know what they’re talking about do the talking. He needs to disappear i… https://t.co/58aC8qPvbK 10 seconds ago Lewis Williams @charliekirk11 There’s an old saying-people following a leader perish instead of the leader himself. 11 seconds ago A B Gardner This is how a REAL leader addresses people in a crisis. Information, compassion, data. A clear framework of what we… https://t.co/weOOGRJuo3 14 seconds ago Chigozie Kennedy RT @familywriters1: Biafra: Revisiting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's Call At World Igbo Congress In 2015: Revisiting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's Call At World… 15 seconds ago CMMorgan #NeverAgain RT @thomaskaine5: I'm hoping when people realize what we are dealing with they will; 1) Abide by the "Stay At Home Order" 2) Follow Social… 19 seconds ago Biafra RT @realFFK: The only leader in the world that has refused to address his people on COVID 19 is Buhari. Why is this so? Does he have a cove… 21 seconds ago