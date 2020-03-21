Time running out for more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru with deadline to fly home hours away Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

More than 800 confused and frustrated Canadians who are stranded in Peru have formed a Facebook group to share information about how to get home after the country went into lockdown and closed its borders. 👓 View full article

