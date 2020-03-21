Global  

Time running out for more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru with deadline to fly home hours away

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
More than 800 confused and frustrated Canadians who are stranded in Peru have formed a Facebook group to share information about how to get home after the country went into lockdown and closed its borders.
