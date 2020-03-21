Global  

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs join BJP

Hindu Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The BJP is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations.
 SUPREME COURT TO CONTINUE HEARING TOMORROW PETITION FILED BY FORMER CHIEF MINISTER AND BJP LEADER, SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN, AND OTHERS. THE SUPREME COURT ON WEDNESDAY SAID THAT IT IS NOT GOING TO COME IN THE WAY OF THE LEGISLATURE TO DECIDE WHO ENJOYS THE TRUST. IT WAS HEARING THE PETITIONS FILED BY...

