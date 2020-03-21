Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag claims 'COVID-19 will run away from India', urges fans to stay at home

Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag claims 'COVID-19 will run away from India', urges fans to stay at home

DNA Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Sehwag also urged the public to observe 'Janata Curfew,' saying that the curfew is actually 'Care for you'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message

Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message 01:12

 celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video message for their fans asking them to stay indoors amid coronavirus. The couple's message came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janta curfew'. The video has been shared by both Virat and Anushka on social media....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports '#Coronavirus yahan se jald daudega,' @virendersehwag comes up with witty appeal to fans ahead of #JantaCurfew REA… https://t.co/TuG6ut1uem 37 minutes ago

RahulGu35633205

Rahul Gupta RT @dna: Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag claims 'COVID-19 will run away from India', urges fans to stay at home . . . #CoronavirusPandemic #C… 1 hour ago

dna

DNA Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag claims 'COVID-19 will run away from India', urges fans to stay at home . . .… https://t.co/X36AV3XhSV 1 hour ago

YahooCricket

Yahoo! Cricket ‘Not Curfew but Care for You’: Virender Sehwag Explains Importance of Janta Curfew in His Own Style (See Tweet)… https://t.co/ExwqdvcRBc 8 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY ‘Not Curfew but Care for You’ Virender Sehwag Explains Importance of Janta Curfew in His Own Style (See Tweet)… https://t.co/iQEAV6xeg1 12 hours ago

vagish23

Vagish RT @republic: Virender Sehwag champions PM Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew', suggests ways to spend time https://t.co/hfsG1AkBXQ 14 hours ago

FlickNookIn

FlickNook India Virender Sehwag champions PM Modis call for Janta Curfew, suggests ways to spend time - Republic World - Republic W… https://t.co/TaXZ2meITK 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.