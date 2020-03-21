Global  

Fashion designer Christian Siriano offers to sew face masks

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions. BESPOKE FACE MASKS […]
News video: Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers

Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers 00:39

 “Project Runway” star and fashion designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for an important project. They're working together to use Siriano's company’s resources to help produce face masks for healthcare workers and frontline workers in the coronavirus...

Guppylove23

Jamie Silvia RT @ABC: Amid a severe shortage of masks, fashion designer Christian Siriano is offering his services to those on the front lines of the co… 58 seconds ago

FanOfGagaSask86

Stupid Love|D.C. Fashion designer Christian Siriano offering to make masks for health care workers in New York. That's taking action… https://t.co/IwTs2rEzIj 4 minutes ago

MEXKORDAUGHTER

Gabby RT @GMA: With a severe shortage of masks, fashion designer @CSiriano is offering his services to those on the front lines of the coronaviru… 5 minutes ago

Dairydoll

Billie Bates RT @BreitbartNews: Fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to do his part during the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing protectiv… 7 minutes ago

SnowcatTish

Snowcat Tish RT @ABC7News: Fashion designer Christian Siriano offers to sew face masks to help with the nationwide shortage amidst the Coronavirus outbr… 15 minutes ago

BerniceAmaya

BerniceAmaya American fashion designer, Christian Siriano, has offered his help to the state of New York by having his team manu… https://t.co/gKN8lLDkXF 26 minutes ago

taylornboyer_

taylor RT @hawillisdc: christian siriano has proven to be the GOAT consistently from being the only designer to consistently dress black and plus… 27 minutes ago

FrancineMathi16

Francine Mathis RT @chicagotribune: "I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." NYC designer Christian Siriano will produc… 28 minutes ago

