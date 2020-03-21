Big catch: Saints add free-agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday. The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San […]
