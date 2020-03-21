Trump praised an anti-malaria drug as treatment for the novel coronavirus. Now, Nigeria has two reported cases of chloroquine poisoning

Nigeria reported two cases of chloroquine poisoning after President Donald Trump praised the anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the novel coronavirus. Health officials are warning Nigerians against self-medicating after demand for the drug surged in Lagos, a city that’s home to 20 million people. Two people were hospitalized in Lagos for chloroquine overdoses, Oreoluwa […] 👓 View full article



