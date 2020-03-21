Op-Docs is premiering one of SXSW’s picks, which re-examines Freud through the lens of his female subject.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mindy Mendelsohn WOW! Heartbreakingly beautiful. The New York Times has this up...it was supposed to premiere at SXSW. @VABVOX https://t.co/A014D7SOjX 6 minutes ago Victoria Besides the petty calls we’ve taken, I’ve talked to a suicidal girl and tried to calm down a hysterical lady who sa… https://t.co/jbkAtSGjW4 20 minutes ago 𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂 🌵🌸 im sorry I was watching a girl cry over a minion and now I’m hysterical 36 minutes ago Adam @brandondarby I had to unfollow Jessie. He’s acting like a hysterical little girl lately. 49 minutes ago LaVelle Miller Hysterical Girl https://t.co/g3CW6Mp1lH 1 hour ago Covidiocracy Where you at @LouDobbs? Your girl Dr. Laura over here's calling you a hysterical little***for quarantining your… https://t.co/oHVzxOBOq7 2 hours ago Voice of Reason @rmayemsinger Watch this short doc Hysterical Girl by @katenovack https://t.co/MrLZgnwuNt 2 hours ago Arthur Jones Superb Op Doc on @NYTOpinion today, “Hysterical Girl” from director ⁦@katenovack⁩. https://t.co/7VhJQ7OrtQ 2 hours ago