Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hysterical Girl

Hysterical Girl

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Op-Docs is premiering one of SXSW’s picks, which re-examines Freud through the lens of his female subject.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MindyMendelsoh1

Mindy Mendelsohn WOW! Heartbreakingly beautiful. The New York Times has this up...it was supposed to premiere at SXSW. @VABVOX https://t.co/A014D7SOjX 6 minutes ago

txdispatcher18

Victoria Besides the petty calls we’ve taken, I’ve talked to a suicidal girl and tried to calm down a hysterical lady who sa… https://t.co/jbkAtSGjW4 20 minutes ago

setterdumped

𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂 🌵🌸 im sorry I was watching a girl cry over a minion and now I’m hysterical 36 minutes ago

AdamTinsley

Adam @brandondarby I had to unfollow Jessie. He’s acting like a hysterical little girl lately. 49 minutes ago

LavelleLa

LaVelle Miller Hysterical Girl https://t.co/g3CW6Mp1lH 1 hour ago

ampersine

Covidiocracy Where you at @LouDobbs? Your girl Dr. Laura over here's calling you a hysterical little***for quarantining your… https://t.co/oHVzxOBOq7 2 hours ago

13thgenusa

Voice of Reason @rmayemsinger Watch this short doc Hysterical Girl by @katenovack https://t.co/MrLZgnwuNt 2 hours ago

arthurjones

Arthur Jones Superb Op Doc on @NYTOpinion today, “Hysterical Girl” from director ⁦@katenovack⁩. https://t.co/7VhJQ7OrtQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.