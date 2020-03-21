LIVE Coronavirus updates: 793 dead in Italy in a single day, Spain's death toll jumps by 30 per cent while COVID-19 cases in Australia surpass 1,000

Global  

The Age Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has surpassed 1,000, as Italy's hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation with 3095 deaths.
News video: Spain's Coronavirus Deaths 1,300

Spain's Coronavirus Deaths 1,300 00:33

 A Military Emergency Unit member disinfects Nuevos Ministerios metro station during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madrid, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s death toll from...

Florida Coronavirus Latest: 763 Cases, Third Death At Atria Willow Wood ALF In Fort Lauderdale [Video]

Florida Coronavirus Latest: 763 Cases, Third Death At Atria Willow Wood ALF In Fort Lauderdale

There are now 763 confirmed Florida COVID-19 cases. One hundred sixty-nine of those cases are in Miami-Dade and 164 are in Broward. There have been 12 deaths, including three at the Atria Willow Woods..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:20Published
As Death Toll Skyrockets, Spain Issues Somber Warning [Video]

As Death Toll Skyrockets, Spain Issues Somber Warning

The Spanish government delivered an ominous warning on Saturday. According to Reuters, it said 'the worst is yet to come' with respect to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. After the national..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300, close to 25,000 cases: Health Ministry

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared on Saturday to 1,326 from 1,002 on Friday, according to the country's Health Ministry latest data.
India takes coronavirus head-on, Pakistan in choppy waters as global death toll rises to 7,866

In a country of 135 crore people, India records 137 cases of the Coronavirus which is 0.0 0 0 0 1 per cent of the total population of the country.
BabGirault

Babeth G-R RT @theage: LIVE: Victorian and NSW governments pushing for lockdowns of non-essential activities, including restaurants, bars and schools… 3 minutes ago

pauldutton1968

👣 🌏 💫 Paul Dutton 🌳 🦅 🐾 RT @MargaretHollin1: 'Sixty-seven new cases of #coronavirus were recorded in #Victoria yesterday, the highest number of positive cases conf… 5 minutes ago

MargaretHollin1

Margaret Hollingdale 'Sixty-seven new cases of #coronavirus were recorded in #Victoria yesterday, the highest number of positive cases c… https://t.co/43F6zvyarL 10 minutes ago

papiru72

Papiru Coronavirus updates LIVE: 793 dead in Italy in a single day, Spain's death toll jumps by 30 per cent while COVID-19… https://t.co/yIj2maFhUi 44 minutes ago

