One in four Americans face stay-at-home orders as coronavirus spreads
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () Nearly one in four Americans were under orders to close up shop and stay at home on Saturday, as lawmakers in Washington neared a deal that could pump a record $1 trillion into the economy to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus.
Eighty-four million people are under orders to close up shop and stay at home on Saturday, as lawmakers in Washington neared a deal that could pump a record $1 trillion into the economy to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
