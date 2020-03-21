Global  

Coronavirus drives up demand - and pay - for temporary U.S. nurses

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
U.S. hospitals, bracing for a surge of coronavirus patients just as some staff are under quarantine after being exposed to the virus, are facing a shortage of temporary nurses who can fill in - and being asked to pay as much as double to make it worth it. So-called "travel nurses" total around 50,000 - or less than one percent of the nursing workforce - which represents an increase in recent years as the U.S. population ages, demand increases and workers seek more flexible employ
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Temporary 'Travel Nurses' Are In More Demand Than Ever, But Some Won't Accept Assignments

Temporary 'Travel Nurses' Are In More Demand Than Ever, But Some Won't Accept Assignments 00:39

 So-called 'travel nurses' make up less than one percent of the nursing workforce, totalling 50,000 in number. But according to Reuters, the coronavirus has stepped up the call for their services. US hospitals are bracing for a surge of coronavirus patients just as some staff are under quarantine...

