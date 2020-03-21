Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Flights resume after FAA briefly halts New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case

Flights resume after FAA briefly halts New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Flights To NYC Airports Briefly Suspended Over Coronvirus Concerns

Coronavirus Update: Flights To NYC Airports Briefly Suspended Over Coronvirus Concerns 01:54

 Flights to New York City airports were suspended for a time Saturday because of a coronavirus-related issue; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.