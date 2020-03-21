The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 793 to 4,825, officials said on Saturday, an increase of 19.6% -- by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DEBAYAN RT @SkyNews: Italian officials say a further 739 #coronavirus patients have died in a single day, taking the total number to 4,825 https://… 3 minutes ago Jude Jackson Over 620 deaths in Italy on Friday as #coronavirus fatalities surge in Europe - World Socialist Web Site https://t.co/HR8H1KJysy 4 minutes ago Sylviana Tabisun RT @501Awani: Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825. The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situati… 7 minutes ago Torkwase Aende RT @ReutersUK: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825 https://t.co/U5689E4voo https://t.co/ozRhl… 12 minutes ago tkellymd RT @PandemicCovid20: Sky News: Coronavirus deaths in Italy surge by 793 in biggest daily increase - as total hits 4,825 https://t.co/6N51NS… 18 minutes ago Susan Jordan Coronavirus deaths in Italy surge by 793 in biggest daily increase - as total hits 4,825 https://t.co/qIkW0DH3NW 24 minutes ago Unindicted Corq Conspirator Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825 https://t.co/1pCFI23tt1 30 minutes ago Grahame Lucas #FBPE #FBR #RejoinEU #Coronavirus deaths in Italy surge by 793 in biggest daily increase - as total hits 4,825 | Sky News https://t.co/EHTypeyJQ2 31 minutes ago