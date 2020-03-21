Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825

Global  

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 793 to 4,825, officials said on Saturday, an increase of 19.6% -- by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
