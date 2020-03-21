Global  

New Jersey governor orders non-essential businesses to close, says almost everyone must stay home

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday mandating that all non-essential retail businesses close their stores and almost all state residents stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

