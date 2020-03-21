Global  

Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.
News video: Coronavirus: Italy death toll overtakes China’s; Pope Francis releases message

Coronavirus: Italy death toll overtakes China’s; Pope Francis releases message 03:45

 Italy has surpassed China in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus infection. Over 3,400 people have succumbed due to coronavirus in Italy while there is an increase of 4,480 positive cases, taking the total number of people who are currently positive in Italy of 33,190. Meanwhile, the Pope has...

