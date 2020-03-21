Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said Prime Minister Scott Morrison should consider his Labor counterpart’s inclusion in the first-of-its-kind cabinet.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brenda Head RT @smh: 'Send a good signal': Labor pushes for Albanese to join emergency cabinet https://t.co/ypn8Yjh4yT 51 seconds ago Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. 'Send a good signal': Labor pushes for Albanese to join emergency cabinet https://t.co/x5aObICzWp #entertainment… https://t.co/tJo1BfX6ti 9 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald 'Send a good signal': Labor pushes for Albanese to join emergency cabinet https://t.co/ypn8Yjh4yT 10 minutes ago Golden Tweet Coronavirus Australia: Labor pushes for Anthony Albanese to join emergency cabinet. My thoughts, it would be good t… https://t.co/dwJua0wFro 42 minutes ago