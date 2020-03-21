Global  

White House adviser says US stimulus could top $2tn

FT.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Measures to stem fallout from coronavirus could include cash handouts and loans to business
Marcosboniatti

🗣️🤳🥛MOCB RT @lcmbarros: LCMB: agora estamos começando a falar de um pacote de gente grande; The coronavirus economic package being negotiated is ex… 4 seconds ago

DrTony44

Anthony RT @DeItaOne: WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS SENATE PACKAGE BEING NEGOTIATED WOULD BE WORTH MORE THAN $2 TRILLION 17 minutes ago

caroljdavy

Carol J Davy RT @costareports: Coronavirus rescue bill could inject more than $2 trillion into U.S. economy, top White House adviser says... https://t.… 22 minutes ago

oneyoutoo1

oneyoutoo RT @mikeski1974: WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS SENATE PACKAGE BEING NEGOTIATED WOULD BE WORTH MORE THAN $2 TRILLION. THEY NEED T… 23 minutes ago

DGinMT

Derek G No amount economic rescue will be enough if we don't stop the pandemic, and the only economic rescue is -- stopping… https://t.co/GV19cbZ00L 36 minutes ago

no2l

The Geezer RT @mikedebonis: LATEST on rescue bill talks -- -estimated $2T economic impact -Pelosi on a plane -UI boost still key sticking point -parti… 45 minutes ago

WaitWhat3017

WaitWhat? RT @bennyjohnson: White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro says he’s bringing an Executive Order to President Trump to end Foreign Dependenc… 48 minutes ago

mikedennison

Mike Dennison Congress closing in on gigantic stimulus bill. #mtpol #mtnews #covid19mt https://t.co/u5kfIBaiU5 57 minutes ago

