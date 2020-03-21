Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus. Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a […] 👓 View full article



