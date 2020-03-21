Global  

Mexican superhero Susana Distancia swoops in to promote social distancing

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Superman, Batman and now Susana Distancia! Mexico is trying a novel approach to try and get its citizens to listen to coronavirus health advice and it looks like she's caught people's attention.
