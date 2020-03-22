Global  

Coronavirus latest: Italy orders shutdown of non-essential firms

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
After seeing a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, Italy ordered non-essential factories to shut down. Follow DW's live ticker for the latest.
