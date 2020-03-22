Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Walking Dead star reveals coronavirus scare following Australia trip

Walking Dead star reveals coronavirus scare following Australia trip

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The American actor said he picked up a minor cough in his final week in Australia but presumed it was a common cold.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PairsonnalitesA

Stigmabase | ASIA GPPAUNZ — Walking Dead star reveals coronavirus scare following Australia trip: Daniel Newman, 38, was in Australia… https://t.co/l2nsR1AavE 5 hours ago

paul_48n

Paul of Waratah, 33S/152E now 48N/123W of Big Pond That is AmeriKa: Actor gets 'preferential treatment' .... rest waiting NOT tested! Walking Dead star reveals coro… https://t.co/R9XEIKuBJV 7 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Walking Dead star reveals coronavirus scare following Australia trip https://t.co/iX1rxmyHeZ https://t.co/2BSLfQtkhe 9 hours ago

F1sT

Generative Design RT @MrDJones: Walking Dead star reveals coronavirus scare following Australia trip https://t.co/cPTSZjbOmh | @theage https://t.co/YFjR25Y3b4 9 hours ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Walking Dead star reveals coronavirus scare following Australia trip https://t.co/cPTSZjbOmh | @theage https://t.co/YFjR25Y3b4 9 hours ago

V5593490650

Valerie Lopez⏳⏳⏳#CIN _#WILSON 😍ZARA RT @Soap_Hub: It's a scary time as he tries to get answers. #TheWalkingDead #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Corona #NovelCorona #Covid https://t.… 1 day ago

Soap_Hub

SoapHub It's a scary time as he tries to get answers. #TheWalkingDead #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Corona #NovelCorona #Covid https://t.co/tqhjDym8TY 2 days ago

wtnreflections

West TN Reflections 'Walking Dead' Star Reveals The 'Horrible' Thing About That Bloody Scene https://t.co/GhhLWT8tj8 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.