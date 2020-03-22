Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned of more draconian measures to enforce social distancing.

Tweets about this Magica Fossati RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Australians to cancel non-essential domestic travel https://t.co/4K6NashMZw 41 seconds ago SBS News Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Australians to cancel non-essential domestic travel https://t.co/4K6NashMZw 17 minutes ago Big Birdie Federal Government advises against domestic travel, warns of more 'draconian' measures to enforce social distancing. https://t.co/bvnB2a88Is 21 minutes ago B @nbcwashington @wusa9 @WTOP @ABC7News @fox5dc who is going to get the answer on federal government offices? Schools… https://t.co/CIKUoaYJc4 6 days ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Ottawa advises Canadians not to travel abroad. What this means for your travel plans: Many Canad… https://t.co/yiAsMU72Wr 1 week ago 卐 明らめる 卐 RT @ricklevy67: @ScottMorrisonMP advisors against shutdowning events with more than 500 people until Monday because it would prevent him fr… 1 week ago rolie_folie Good news! Apparently COVID-19 is taking the weekend off. Doubtless because the international virus union has man… https://t.co/pdoMpEiIKx 1 week ago