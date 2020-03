Coronavirus updates LIVE: 793 dead in Italy in a single day, Spain's death toll jumps by 30 per cent while COVID-19 cases in Australia surpass 1,000 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Spain's Coronavirus Deaths 1,300 00:33 A Military Emergency Unit member disinfects Nuevos Ministerios metro station during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madrid, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s death toll from... You Might Like

Tweets about this