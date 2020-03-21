Global  

'Send a good signal': Labor pushes for Albanese to join emergency cabinet

Brisbane Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said Prime Minister Scott Morrison should consider his Labor counterpart’s inclusion in the first-of-its-kind cabinet.
wattleiwear

Lorraine Osborn RT @JimRHoughton: Absolutely. We need widest possible representation and potential to de-politicise response and perception of response. ht… 16 minutes ago

Cmoss33Moss

Colleen Moss RT @theage: "Send a good signal to the country about us all working together" https://t.co/QasLvSVZkN 16 minutes ago

petertroianomo1

Peter Troiano Great Idea leak the cabinet to the twiter world and bake him slowly: 'Send a good signal': Labor pushes for Albanes… https://t.co/dERIdMNkqE 29 minutes ago

BarbaraHFlowers

genus Casuarius, a ratite 'Send a good signal': Labor pushes for Albanese to join emergency cabinet https://t.co/BOzQMFZDFs via @brisbanetimes 44 minutes ago

theage

The Age "Send a good signal to the country about us all working together" https://t.co/QasLvSVZkN 58 minutes ago

