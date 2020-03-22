Global  

FAA to briefly close New York traffic center, LaGuardia control tower

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Saturday it will close the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center and New York LaGuardia Control Tower overnight for cleaning after another person tested positive for COVID-19.
