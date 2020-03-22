Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces

ChicAvantGarde Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most... https://t.co/2XcQ6YuRYc 3 minutes ago

Gringo 4 #TrumpLandslide2020 ! #Q #KAG #WWG1WGA RT @Rparkerscience: Italy coronavirus death toll spikes yet again, up 793 in 24 hours https://t.co/Jvo2hn6FW9 3 minutes ago

khazen.org Italy coronavirus death toll spikes yet again, up 793 in 24 hours https://t.co/E9URb9W8S4 4 minutes ago

Kathryn Bloodworth Fox News: Italy coronavirus death toll spikes yet again, up 793 in 24 hours. https://t.co/hmI2YU4Epk via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago

daniel RT @JRobertSmith1: But the simpletons in the media won't tell you that most of the deaths in Italy are in two northern regions. And why are… 4 minutes ago

TXLADY706 RT @Sabrina67408695: Coronavirus news: 53 more people die in UK, taking toll to 233 https://t.co/MgCuvse9mB 4 minutes ago

aruna RT @gst183: Italy's coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, gov't shuts most workplaces https://t.co/AklFfRCOc8 @NonVitalTooth @arifsetia201… 8 minutes ago