Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus . The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and […]
