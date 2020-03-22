Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Juventus and Argentina soccer forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday, making him one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: 6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus

6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 01:40

 A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them of the situation.

